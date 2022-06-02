HSC Exam 2022 results to be released next week, confirms Varsha Gaikwad

While various claims are being made on social media about the results of Class 12, now it has come to light that the results of Class 12 will be announced next week. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has officially informed about this on Wednesday. While announcing the results of class 12, the marks of class 10, 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration.

The state board has announced 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 internals marks and students' performance in the year.. Varsha Gaikwad said that preparations for this have been completed.