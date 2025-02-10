'I am Sorry': YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises For Obscene Joke on India's Got Laten After Row (Watch Video)

After huge criticism from netizens over Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks during the latest episode of India's Got Laten, podcaster also known as "BeerBiceps," has apologised for his comments abuse comments and said, "I am sorry" and that "it wasn't cool".

The YouTuber took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to post an apology video with caption, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry." In the video message, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Allahbadia said he faced lots of criticism and questions about where he would perform in the show in this way. "Obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.

"The podcast is watched by people of all ages, I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would ever disrespect," the YouTuber said in a video.

Also Read | India's Got Latent: Complaint Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Influencer Apoorva Makhija and Comedian Samay Raina for Alleged Abusive Language on Show.

Allahbadia further stated that he is learning from the experience that he needs to use his platform better. "I promise to just get better. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video, and all I can say in the end is I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the social media influencer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts On Ranveer Allahbadia's Comments At India's Got Latent Show (Watch Video).

After the video went viral, several criticised the YouTuber and filed police complaints against him for his abusive language. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also slammed and said action will be taken. "I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," the Chief Minister said.