INS Vikrant: Mumbai Police's EOW summons Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil

The Maharashtra Home department on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have been untraceable after a case was registered against them, in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

Now, a 3-member team of Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has launched a search for BJP leader Kirit Sommaiya at his office, & other premises. As per Maharashtra Home department, Somaiya, his son Neil have been untraceable after a case was registered against them in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds

Mumbai Police's EOW team has summoned BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil to appear tomorrow, April 13, in connection with the case.

A case is registered against the former MP from Maharashtra Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle. A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.