Jaipur Mumbai Train Killings: Murder Charges Framed Against RPF Constable Chetan Singh

The Dindoshi Sessions court in Mumbai has formally accused Chetan Singh, a dismissed Railway Police Force (RPF) constable, of murder. Singh stands accused of fatally shooting three individuals aboard a Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, 2023, during his duty as an escort. The incident occurred following a confrontation with his senior, Assistant Sub Inspector Tikaram Mina, resulting in Singh discharging approximately 20 rounds from his rifle towards Mina and other passengers.

Three passengers, Kadarbhai Banapurwala, Saifuddin Sayyed and Asgar Abbas, sustained grievous bullet injuries, and they died on the spot. Singh then allegedly tried to flee from the spot but was arrested.On Wednesday, when Singh was brought to the court, and he stood in the witness box, Justice NL More read out the charges to him. The judge then asked him if he pleaded guilty or not guilty. Singh replied that he pleaded guilty.

However, the judge gave Singh some time to speak to his family. Singh's wife and his lawyers, Amit Mishra and Surendra Landge, were present in the court, who talked with Singh. When he entered the witness box again, he said that he wanted to plead 'not guilty'. Singh has been charged under various sections of the Railway Act, a section of the Arms Act, and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge adjourned the hearing of the case to August 10, when Singh's trial will begin, with the prosecution handing over a list of witnesses who will be brought into court and the evidence that the investigators will rely on.