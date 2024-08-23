Knife Attack in Mumbai: Two Children Injured in Stabbing in Byculla; Accused in Custody





In a shocking incident in the Byculla area, a man attacked two children with a knife after breaking into a house in Babu Genu Nagar. Senior Police Inspector Manjusha Parab of Byculla Police Station confirmed that the process of registering a case is currently underway, and the accused has been taken into custody.

According to the police, the accused, identified as 30-year-old Lebaint Patel from Chhindgodha, Odisha, had arrived in Mumbai three days ago and was staying in the CSMT area. On Friday evening, around 5 PM, Patel began exhibiting erratic behavior in the Maratha Compound area of Ghodapdeo. After climbing onto a shed and acting bizarrely, he was chased away by residents but managed to enter the ground floor of the Heramb Darshan building.

The ground floor housed a single residence where a brother and sister used to attend tuition classes. Patel, who had become increasingly unstable, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked a 10-year-old girl, slightly injuring her neck. The girl and the tuition teacher managed to escape, but a 9-year-old boy was still inside the house. Patel locked himself inside and attacked the boy with the knife. He reportedly also turned on the gas in the house.

The Byculla police, upon receiving information, rushed to the scene and managed to enter the house through a window. The police officers safely rescued the boy and apprehended Patel, who had also injured himself during the incident.

Both injured children were immediately taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where they received treatment. The boy who sustained a neck injury was given first aid and later discharged. The police have provided medical attention to Patel as well and have taken him into custody. The process of filing an FIR against him is in progress.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about the safety of children and the need for greater vigilance against such unpredictable incidents. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the motives behind Patel’s actions.