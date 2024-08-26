Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 Dahi Handi Celebrations in Mumbai You Can't-Miss

Dahi Handi is a lively festival mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, taking place the day after Krishna Janmashtami. It honors Lord Krishna's playful childhood, especially his affection for curd (dahi) and butter. Here are the top five Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, renowned for their grandeur and festive spirit:

1. Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane

Organized by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, this event is celebrated with great enthusiasm and offers substantial cash prizes. It is one of the most popular Dahi Handi events in the city, attracting large crowds and featuring impressive human pyramids.

2. Ram Kadam Dahi Handi, Ghatkopar

This event, led by BJP leader Ram Kadam, is touted as one of the largest Dahi Handi celebrations in the country. It attracts numerous Bollywood celebrities and features a vibrant atmosphere with large cash rewards for the competing teams.

3. Shramik Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Kharghar

Known for its challenging Dahi Handi setup, this mandal offers a unique experience where many teams often struggle to break the handi. The event is well-organized and emphasizes safety, making it a favorite among participants and spectators alike.

4. Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal, Lower Parel

This mandal is famous for its lively celebrations, complete with music and energetic performances. It draws large crowds and is known for its competitive spirit, making it a must-visit for those wanting to experience the excitement of Dahi Handi.

5. Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug

Renowned for its vibrant celebrations, this mandal hosts one of the most intense Dahi Handi events in Mumbai. It features a festive atmosphere filled with music and enthusiastic participants, attracting a diverse audience each year.

These events showcase the rich cultural heritage of Mumbai and are integral to the Janmashtami celebrations, drawing thousands of participants and spectators eager to witness the thrilling human pyramids and festive spirit.