Kurla BEST Bus Accident Death Toll Rises to 8 as 55-Year-Old Man Succumbs to Injuries at Sion Hospital

A 55-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the BEST bus accident in Kurla area here, died on Monday morning, December 16, at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, taking the death toll to eight. The electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on the wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a busy road in the Kurla area on December 9.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident. One of the injured persons, identified as Fazlu Rehman, died during treatment at the Sion Hospital on Monday morning, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Arrested Accused Exposes Shocking Driver Training and Recruitment Process.

BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident. In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident. Driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.

In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident.