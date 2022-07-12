Lakes supplying water to Mumbai are 50 per cent full

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation's seven lake areas, which supply water to Mumbai and surrounding areas, are experiencing heavy rains. As a result, 50 per cent water storage has been created in all the seven lakes of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Mumbai Municipal Corporation supplies water to Thane, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation and other villages. The administration had decided to reduce the water supply in Mumbai by 10 per cent from June 27 till the rains improve in view of the available water reserves due to insufficient rainfall in the lake area which supplies water to Mumbai during the monsoon season. Due to satisfactory rainfall in the lake area supplying water to Mumbai from the first week of July and adequate water availability, the decision to cut water supply by 10 per cent was canceled.

Upper Vaitarna, Modaksagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna reservoirs, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulshi reservoirs supply water to Mumbai metropolis together.