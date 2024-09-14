Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Visits Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Seek Blessings (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Saturday, September 14, 2024, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

VIDEO | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#GaneshFestival2024pic.twitter.com/uFEEpfH6tS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2024

Earlier, He performed the puja and aarti for Ganesh Chaturthi at the Governor’s Residence, Jal Bhushan, in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday, September 7.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan performs puja at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2024.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/R4XxsLqQWx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

Radhakrishnan, the 21st Governor of Maharashtra, previously served as Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years and held additional charges as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry for brief periods.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most prominent Ganesh pandals, known for its grandeur and the enthusiasm it attracts from both celebrities and the common people. Established in 1934, the pandal, also known as the King of Lalbaug, began with modest beginnings and has evolved into a major attraction over the decades. The main draw is the exquisitely adorned Ganesh idol, which represents prosperity and divine blessings. Devotees often wait for hours, and sometimes days, to seek blessings and participate in the celebrations.