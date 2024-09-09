Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Sharad Pawar Visits Mumbai's Iconic Ganpati Mandal to Seek Lord Ganesha's Blessing

Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The ten-day Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm nationwide, with devotees thronging Ganpati temples and mandals in large numbers to receive darshan of their deity.

Devotees continued to gather in large numbers at prominent Ganpati mandals, such as Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani in central Mumbai, to receive darshan of the deity. Many mandals celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by showcasing their Ganpati idols in grand processions on Saturday.