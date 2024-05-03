Lok Sabha Election 2024: 10% Discount on Fare on Mumbai Metro Lines 2 and 7A on May 20 Polling Day

Mumbai Metro will give a 10 per cent discount on polling day in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Maha Mumbai The Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) announced on Friday, May 1 that 10% discount on tickets for commuters on May 20 when the city goes to polls.

Commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR and paper tickets to travel to polling stations can avail of the 10 per cent discount on the base fare on their return journey after voting.

Passengers travelling on Metro line 2A and line 7 can avail of a 10 per cent discount on polling day, said a release issued by the MMMOCL. Five Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will vote in the final phase of the general election on May 20.

The MMMOCL operates metro line 2A between Andheri (west) and Dahisar (east) and line 7 between Dahisar (east) and Andheri (east). The initiative will boost voter turnout through the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage Metro commuters to fulfil their civic duty and vote in elections, the release stated.