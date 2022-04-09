Maha Home Dept beefs up security of NCP leader Supriya Sule after ST workers attack

The strike was called off after the High Court on Thursday ordered the striking ST workers to return to work by April 22. On Friday afternoon, a mob of more than 100 workers attacked NCP president Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak bungalow. Protesters hurled stones and slippers at Sharad Pawar's house. Police also detained few protestors. The mastermind behind the attack is being investigated. Gunaratna Sadavarte, a lawyer for ST employees, was arrested and questioned by the police. Sadavarte was later arrested late at night.

Mumbai Police has taken an important decision after all the incidents that took place on Friday. Security has been beefed up for NCP MP and leader Supriya Sule. Supriya Sule will also be in the police vehicle with two officers. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's visit to Satara today has also been canceled. It is learned that today's tour was canceled due to security reasons. Today is the final match of Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling. Sharad Pawar himself was to be present for this match. However, his tour has been canceled today.