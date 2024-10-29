Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: LT Marg Police Conducts Route March to Promote Voting Rights

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, a route march was conducted on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of the LT Marg police station. The initiative aims to encourage citizens and traders to exercise their voting rights in a fear-free environment.

The march began at Alfred Junction police station and covered key areas including Bag Hotel, Kalbadevi Road, Cotton Exchange Naka, Jumma Masjid, Sheikh Memon Street, Badshah Chowki, and concluded at the LT Marg police station.

The event saw participation from several police officials, including ACP Jyotsna Rasam and Senior Inspector Nitin Tadakhe, alongside 144 police personnel.

Voting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai and across Maharashtra on November 20.