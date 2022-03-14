Maharashtra Budget Session: No intention to implicate opposition leaders; Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil's explanation

Mumbai: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has clarified the notice sent by Mumbai Police to the opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. The notice sent to Devendra Fadnavis was for a reply. Some phone tapping from the state police department was done incorrectly. From which the subject entered the hall. A case was registered against an unknown person. It is the job of the investigating officer to investigate this crime. It recorded the answers of 24 people. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has commented on the notice sent to Devendra Fadnavis saying that investigating officers have the right to call anyone during interrogation.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the "investigating officers have the right to call anyone for questioning. Opposition leaders were given notice earlier. The questionnaire was also sent. But there was no answer. Police then sent a notice. It simply means that you have to answer. Authorities have so far recorded the answers of 24 people in the case. Opponents have the right to ask questions. This is part of a regular checkup. No one has privileges in criminal cases" he said. Adding that "it was not the intention of the government to deliberately get the Leader of the Opposition in trouble and to deceive him in any conspiracy."

"The questionnaire sent by the police and the questions asked in the reply are very different. Have you violated the Secrecy Act to witness? Do they ask such a question? Was I asked to ask such questions with the intention of making the accused, co-accused in the crime? The question I have been asked shows that an attempt is being made to give a political turn to this issue. My father was imprisoned by Indira Gandhi for 2 years. We are not afraid to go to jail. We will always fight. I know who changed the previous question. Therefore, we will face a legal battle, replied Devendra Fadnavis in assembly."

