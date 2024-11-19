Maharashtra Election 2024: 532 FIRs Filed for MCC Violations, Nasik, Pune and Thane Top the List

Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on October 15, 2024, ahead of the Maharashtra State Assembly elections, a total of 532 FIRs have been filed concerning violations of the code and election-related complaints. Nasik recorded the highest number of FIRs, with 49, followed by Pune with 48, and Thane district with 38.

Of these, 210 cases are related to breaches of the Model Code of Conduct, 63 involve issues with social media, and the remaining 259 cases pertain to other matters. Notably, no FIRs have been registered in the Sindhudurg district. Raigad district, located near Mumbai, saw 19 FIRs for Model Code violations.

The voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 will take place statewide on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. To ensure a peaceful and transparent election process, over 2 lakh police and security personnel have been deployed across the state. This includes personnel from the Maharashtra Police, Home Guard, Civil Defense, Central Armed Police Forces, State Armed Police Forces, and State Reserve Police Force. All agencies have been directed to remain alert throughout the election.