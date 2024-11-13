Maharashtra Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple, Hold Roadshow in Worli (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 13, 2024): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Worli on Wednesday before holding a roadshow ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

"The entire public is ready to teach traitors a lesson. Aaditya Thackeray has entered the fray with Balasaheb Thackeray's blessings and is set to defeat the traitors," Revanth Reddy said.

The Worli constituency is set for a high-profile contest between Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also fielded its candidate, Sandeep Deshpande, in the seat. Deora, a three-time MP from South Mumbai and current Rajya Sabha member, will face a strong challenge from Thackeray, who is aiming for a second term as MLA in Worli.

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20, will see a fierce contest in the Worli constituency between Deora and Thackeray. The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The election results will be declared on November 23.