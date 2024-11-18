Maharashtra Election 2024: Raj Thackeray Calls Uddhav Thackeray a Traitor, Urges Sewri Voters to Deliver Justice

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray recently concluded his campaign for the Sewri assembly constituency, strongly backing MNS candidate Bala Nandgaonkar. At his final rally, Raj launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray, holding him accountable for political events in Maharashtra since 2019. He likened Uddhav to a "quarrelsome mother-in-law" and urged voters to deliver justice for what he termed as an insult to their mandate.

Raj Thackeray also criticized Uddhav for his stance during the loudspeaker controversy in Maharashtra. “I demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, and it happened. But when I asked not to play Hanuman Chalisa in retaliation, Uddhav, then Chief Minister, filed cases against 17,000 MNS workers. While protecting the mosque loudspeakers, he ignored Balasaheb’s vision, who always advocated against them. Filing cases against MNS workers shows where his priorities lie,” he said.

The MNS chief also condemned Uddhav's alliance with the Congress, accusing him of betraying the ideology of Swatantryaveer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Uddhav joined hands with those who insult Savarkar and Shivaji Maharaj for his selfish political gains. He split his party, branded loyalists as traitors, and prioritized personal ambitions over principles. The real traitor is the one who broke the party,” Raj added.

Recalling past grievances, Raj mentioned that leaders like Narayan Rane, Eknath Shinde, and himself were expelled under Uddhav’s leadership. He also questioned Uddhav’s reconciliation with figures like Chhagan Bhujbal, who had previously opposed Balasaheb Thackeray. “This man’s behavior over the years, during the pandemic, and his governance have brought Maharashtra to this state. Don’t forget these incidents as you vote on the 20th,” Raj appealed passionately.

The rally marked the end of an intense campaign for the Sewri seat, where Raj Thackeray’s sharp rhetoric targeted both personal and political actions of his estranged cousin, Uddhav Thackeray.