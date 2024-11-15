Maharashtra Election Campaigns Turn Digital, Voters Express Frustration Over Automated Calls

As Maharashtra Assembly election campaigns gain momentum, political candidates are turning to automated calls to reach voters. However, the relentless frequency of these calls has left mobile phone users frustrated. Many citizens report receiving calls from candidates outside their constituencies, sparking concerns over data usage and campaign ethics.

The nature of political campaigning has evolved significantly over the years. Traditional door-to-door campaigns are becoming rare as candidates increasingly rely on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, in addition to automated calls.

Initially, voters were intrigued when their caller ID displayed the names of prominent leaders or candidates. However, they quickly realized these were pre-recorded messages. “The first time, I listened patiently,” said Rituparna, a Kharghar resident. “But repeated calls from the same candidates are frustrating. If it continues, I might reconsider voting for them.”

Similar frustrations were echoed by others. Ravi Patil, a marketing professional, said, “I often mistake these calls for business-related ones, only to find they’re political campaigns. I’ve blocked five or six such numbers, but the constant interruptions are affecting my work.”

Although the Election Commission enforces a deadline for campaign activities at night, some Navi Mumbai residents report receiving calls well past 10 p.m. “The Election Commission must monitor these campaigns more closely. They’re causing unnecessary inconvenience,” said Sudhir Jogi, a resident of Nerul.

As voters grow increasingly irritated, parties risk alienating the very electorate they’re trying to engage.