Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Security Tightened at Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree as BJP-Led Mahayuti and MVA Brace for a Close Contest (Watch Video)

Security has been heightened outside Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, as Maharashtra awaits the results of its 2024 Assembly Elections. Months of intense campaigning have led to this moment, with vote counting by the Election Commission of India (ECI) beginning at 8 AM. The political spotlight is on the state’s 288 constituencies, as the stakes remain high.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside Matoshree, the official residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/oOP28bJ9n4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition aims to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance seeks to make a strong comeback. This election marks the first major face-off of alliances in Maharashtra since the 2022 split in Shiv Sena and the 2023 split in the NCP.

Exit polls predict a neck-and-neck race with no decisive outcome. The Mahayuti is projected to secure between 118 and 175 seats, while the MVA is estimated to win between 69 and 122 seats. Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's performance in Maharashtra saw a dip, with the party winning just 9 of the 28 seats it contested, compared to 23 of the 25 seats in 2019.