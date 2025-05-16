Maharashtra: State Police Administration See Major Reshuffle; Transfer Issued for 26 IPS Officers
By vishal.singh | Updated: May 16, 2025 22:10 IST2025-05-16T22:08:59+5:302025-05-16T22:10:48+5:30
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra Home Department has issued transfer and appointment orders for 26 IPS officers across the state. The official orders were released on Friday, highlighting key changes aimed at improving efficiency and streamlining operations within the police force.
As per the new directive, the position of Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner has been downgraded from the rank of Special Director General to Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and Rakesh Kalasagar has been appointed to this post.
Additional Police Commissioner of Central Region, Mumbai, Anil Parasakar, has been transferred to the Protection and Security Department as Additional Commissioner of Police. Shailesh Balkawade, who was serving as Additional Commissioner in the Pune City Crime Branch, has been moved to the same position in the Mumbai Crime Branch.
M. Ramkumar, earlier with the Traffic Department as Additional Commissioner, has been appointed Director at the State Intelligence Training Institute in Pune. Shashikumar Meena, formerly with the Crime Department, has now been appointed as Additional Commissioner for the Uttar Pradesh division.
Other notable appointments include:
Praveen Patil as Additional Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City
Sanjay B. Patil as Additional Commissioner, Pune City
Vasant Pardeshi as Additional Commissioner, Nagpur City
S. D. Awhad as Additional Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad
S.T. Rathod has been appointed as DIG, Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Officer Shewale has been assigned as DIG, ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), Mumbai. A.H. Chawariya has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Amravati, and Vinita Sahu will now serve as Additional Commissioner of Police in the Armed Police Force, Mumbai.
Several officers have also been promoted and posted to new departments:
Prasad Akkanwar as Commandant, SRPF Group 8, Mumbai
Pankaj Deshmukh as Commander, National Highway Police Force No. 9, Amravati
Amogh Gavkar as Commander, National Highway Police Force No. 4, Nagpur
G. Sridhar from the State Crime Department Administration has been posted as DIG, Police Department (IT & Traffic)
Additional appointments include:
Priyanka Narnavare as Additional Police Commissioner, Traffic, Mumbai
Arvind Salve as Assistant Director, Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik
Suresh Kumar Negade as Chief Efficiency Officer, CIDCO, Navi Mumbai
Dhananjay Kulkarni as Additional Commissioner, Special Branch, Mumbai
Vijay Magar as DIG, NCR
Rajesh Bansode as Additional Commissioner, Pune City
Vikram Deshmane as Additional Commissioner, Central Region, Mumbai
Rajendra Dabhade as Additional Commissioner, Nagpur City
The state government noted that these changes have been made to enhance administrative efficiency, assign responsibilities as per officers’ capabilities, and ensure better service delivery within the police department.
