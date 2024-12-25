Mahim Fun Fair Rally Allowed to Proceed as Bombay High Court Quashes Police Notice

The Bombay High Court quashed a notice issued by the police for not organizing a fun fair in Mahim. The police had initially denied permission for the event, citing concerns over large crowds due to the fun fair coinciding with the Christmas holiday.

The vacation court, consisting of Dr. Sivakumar Dige and Justice Advait Sethna, suggested that instead of halting the rally, the police could deploy additional forces to manage crowd control and prevent traffic congestion. The court also clarified that the rally would not be canceled.

The petition stated that at least 40 vendors received notices on December 23, informing them that the police permission granted for their stalls at the Mahim fair was being revoked for the final two days. The police cited concerns about potential traffic congestion near St. Michael’s Church during the Christmas period as the reason for the withdrawal.

The fun fair in Mahim, held in memory of Hazrat Makhdoom Faqih Ali Mahimi, is a 10-day event featuring cultural activities, street food, and various other attractions.

