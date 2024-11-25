Major Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹22.39 Crore Seized

In a significant operation, officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 22.399 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹22.39 crore in the illicit market, on 24th November. The operation was carried out based on profiling of passengers arriving at the airport.

Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted during the operation. Upon inspection, officials recovered 8.337 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at ₹8.33 crore, from one passenger. The second passenger was found carrying 14.062 kg of the contraband, worth ₹14.06 crore.

The drugs were concealed in vacuum-sealed packets hidden inside food packets within their baggage. The passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The seizure highlights the vigilance of airport authorities and their commitment to curbing drug trafficking. Further investigations into the case are underway.