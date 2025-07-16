Man Breaks Into Kriti Sanon’s Bandra Building, Damages Lift and Makes Obscene Gestures at Camera

A major security breach was reported at Sandhu Palace, an upscale residential building on Pali Hill, where celebrities Kriti Sanon and Javed Jaffrey reside. In the early hours of June 19, at approximately 1 AM, an unidentified individual in a yellow vehicle gained unauthorised access through the building's first gate. According to police and building security, the man arrived in a yellow car around 1 am and claimed he was visiting a flat on the 17th floor.Guards allowed him entry after confirming with a flat owner earlier that visitors should be let in directly. He was initially directed to park in Basement 2, but first left his car in Basement 1 before being redirected.



Security personnel reported that the man then gave his car keys to a guard and said he needed to use the washroom.Upon returning, he stated he was heading to the 14th floor. When the guard attempted to reach the flat’s occupant via intercom and received no response, the visitor abruptly changed his claim, saying he was going to the 17th floor. Suspicious of his inconsistent statements, guards confronted the man and escorted him out of the premises. The next morning, the building’s elevator was found to be non-functional. Review of CCTV footage revealed that the man had placed large stones inside the lift cabin and made inappropriate gestures toward the security camera.It is believed the act was carried out while he was unaccompanied in the basement, under the pretext of visiting the restroom. Using the vehicle’s registration number, police were able to identify the individual. Authorities noted that preliminary findings suggest the man may be mentally unwell. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The Khar police have registered a case under Sections 324(2) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous means.





In January, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during an alleged burglary attempt by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home in Bandra intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, Saif and Kareena have upped the security at home and are wary of their children Taimur and Jeh getting clicked. Saif has also resumed work and is working on multiple projects.

