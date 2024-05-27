Man Detained for In-Flight Smoking Incident on Mumbai-Bound AI Flight
A case of smoking a cigarette during a flight from Jaipur to Mumbai has surfaced, leading to the arrest of Arjun Ram Thalore by Sahar Police. This marks the third such incident of in-flight smoking this year. The complainant, a security officer on an Air India flight, reported that the incident occurred on a Saturday night flight that departed from Jaipur to Mumbai at 8 PM. Shortly after takeoff, Arjun went to the airplane's restroom.
An alarm was triggered, which alerted the senior cabin crew. Upon opening the restroom door, they found Arjun smoking a cigarette. Arjun then returned to his seat, and the cabin crew informed the pilot about the incident.
Upon landing at Mumbai airport, Arjun, a resident of Rajasthan, was detained by a security officer and taken into custody. He was brought to Sahar Police Station, where a case was filed against him for violating aircraft regulations. Subsequently, Arjun was arrested and presented before the court.