Air India Ordered to Compensate Business Class Passenger Rs 1 Lakh for Non-Reclining Seat

A retired rear admiral from Powai, Anil Kumar Saxena, has been awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh by a consumer commission after Air India was found guilty of "deficiency in service." The airline provided faulty business class seats that did not recline during his Delhi to Toronto return flight last year. Saxena, who paid Rs 2.36 lakh for the journey, experienced discomfort throughout both legs of the flight.

Last week, the South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission pronounced an order stating that Anil Kumar Saxena's experience was described as frightening and horrific. Throughout his 14-15 hour-long air journey, Saxena had to endure sitting in an upright position due to faulty business class seats provided by Air India. This caused him severe physical pain and discomfort.

According to a report of TOI, “The complainant could not get sleep during the entire period since it was a traumatic experience. The complainant arrived as a tired passenger, feeling deeply hurt and being cheated with the indifferent attitude of the staff, and after paying heavy price he received the worst service and felt cheated,” the commission said. The airlines did not represent itself before the commission, so, the order was pronounced ex parte.

In his complaint filed in October 2023, Saxena detailed his experience aboard the flight to Toronto, stating that the seat failed to recline, resulting in significant trouble and discomfort. Despite efforts by the crew members, the seat only partially reclined and remained stuck in that position, failing to return to an upright sitting position. Saxena reported the issue to personnel responsible for repairs, but they only addressed it after three hours, during which he had to endure sitting in an awkward position.



