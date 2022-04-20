Man sleeping on luggage rack of Mumbai local train, pic goes viral

The crowds in Mumbai's local trains are familiar to everyone. Whether it is women or men, traveling by local train during office hours is no less than a task. The local train is said to be the lifeline of Mumbaikars. During the covid period, local train wasn't allowed for general public. But now local train travel is allowed for general public.

A passenger when travelling by local train always looks out for a vacant seat. But during rush hours it is impossible to get a seat during a train journey.

But now a photo of a man sleeping on the luggage rack has gone viral on social media. The photo shows a man sleeping comfortably in a luggage rack of local train. He is wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He is also seen sleeping comfortably with a cloth over his eyes. Many passengers were shocked to see him. Someone has taken a photo of him and shared it on social media.

This photo was shared by a person named u / Radiant_Commercial56 on Reddit. This photo has received hundreds of likes and shares so far. The photo is also going viral on other social media platforms. Netizens have also reacted after seeing this photo. Some say it's a cheap sleeper coach.