Mannat's Expansion Approved: MCZMA Greenlights Shah Rukh Khan’s Renovation Plan for Additional Floors

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given approval for the proposed additions and alterations to the residential property “Mannat,” the home of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On November 9, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, submitted an application seeking approval to add two more floors to the annex building.

The MCZMA meeting minutes note that the proposal involves constructing two additional upper floors (7th and 8th) to the existing structure, with a duplex flat and an internal staircase above the current 6th floor. The updated structure will include two basement levels, a ground floor, and 1st to 8th upper residential floors, with a total height of 37.54 meters. The plot, located in a residential zone, is not designated for any public purpose, as per the Development Plan (DP) Remarks of 2034.

Following discussions, the MCZMA has recommended the proposal for approval under the CRZ Notification, 2019, contingent on compliance with several conditions.

The concerned Planning Authority is tasked with ensuring that the construction strictly adheres to CRZ provisions and guidelines set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC). Further instructions include ensuring that the construction is located on the landward side of the existing road and falls within the permissible FSI limits according to the Town and Country Planning regulations of January 18, 2019.

The minutes also stress that any debris generated during the project must not be dumped in the CRZ area but must be processed at a designated site following the MSW Rules, 2016. Additionally, all solid waste should be segregated, and dry/inert waste should be disposed of at approved landfills after recyclable materials are recovered. Safe wastewater disposal is also required. Before construction begins, permissions from various statutory authorities, including Civil Aviation NOC and Fire NoC, must be obtained by the Urban Local Body. The iconic sea-facing property Mannat, situated in Bandra, Mumbai, currently boasts six floors. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat was originally built in 1914. The colonial-style structure was known as Villa Vienna before Khan purchased it in 2001 and renamed it.