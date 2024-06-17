Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out in Bhendi Bazaar Building, Masjid Bandar (Watch Video)

Published: June 17, 2024 02:45 PM

Massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out ...

Massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building situated in the busy area. Four fire tenders arrived at the scene to manage the blaze. So far, there are no reports of injuries, ANI quoted the Mumbai Fire Brigade as saying.

Watch Fire Video:



