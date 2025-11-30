Mira Road: Newlywed Dies by Suicide; Police Book Husband and In-Laws for Abetment

A tragic incident unfolded in Mira Road where the wife of a Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Constable allegedly died by suicide at her residence. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband and three of his family members—his father, mother, and sister. As per a report by Appla Mahanagar, the couple married in April this year. The deceased, identified as Swati Chate, lived with her husband, Constable Prabhu Chate, in a rented flat in Lakhmi Park. Prabhu joined the police force after clearing the 2023 Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar police recruitment exam.

The report states that marital tensions surfaced almost immediately after the marriage. On the eighth day, Prabhu allegedly returned home drunk, leading to an argument when Swati confronted him and urged him to stop drinking. Despite her repeated objections, the situation continued. Additionally, Swati allegedly suffered mental harassment from her in-laws. When her sister-in-law became pregnant, she was reportedly sent to Pune to assist the family, where she allegedly faced constant suspicion, taunts, and pressure from her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law.

Attempts were made to resolve the couple’s conflict, and both families reportedly gathered to discuss the issues. During the meeting, Prabhu assured everyone that he would stop drinking. However, the situation escalated again when Prabhu allegedly went drinking with a friend during his weekly off, leading to another argument over a phone call. Feeling distressed, Swati reportedly called her mother and expressed her intention to end her life. Alarmed, her mother immediately contacted Prabhu and asked him to check on Swati. When he reached home, Prabhu reportedly found her hanging inside the residence.

Following the incident, Swati’s mother filed a complaint with Mira Road Police. Based on the complaint, an FIR for abetment to suicide was registered against four members of the Chate family—her husband Prabhu, mother-in-law Ranjana Chate, father-in-law Bhagwan Chate, and sister-in-law Pushpa Sanap. Police have arrested Constable Prabhu Chate and produced him before the court, after which he was remanded to police custody until December 3. The investigation into the allegations and circumstances surrounding Swati’s death is currently underway.