MNS leaders Sandip Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri granted anticipatory bail

MNS leaders Sandip Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri on Thurday were granted anticipatory bail by Mumbai Sessions Court. An FIR was registered against them after they fled from Raj Thackeray's residence when police were trying to stop them.

The Mumbai Sessions Court also allowed bail to Rohit Vaishya, driver of Sandeep Deshpande who was arrested by Mumbai Police for helping Deshpande to flee. Also, arrested MNS leader Pramukh Santosh Sali has been allowed bail in the same case.

Deshpande and Dhuri were been booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (Rash driving), and 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were booked after a complaint was filed by a police inspector in Shivaji Park Police Station after they sped away in their car when approached by police, injuring a woman police officer in the process.