MNS Suffers Twin Blows in Mumbai: Leaders Join BJP and Shinde Sena, Party Rattled Ahead of BMC Polls

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approach, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has suffered a major political setback in Mumbai. Former MNS corporator Santosh Dhuri recently quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, triggering further exits. Soon after, several senior MNS leaders, including office bearers and spokespersons, announced their decision to leave the party and join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally welcomed these leaders, dealing a significant blow to MNS ahead of the crucial civic polls and weakening its organisational strength in the city.

Those who joined the Shinde Sena include MNS General Secretary Rajabhau Chougule, party spokesperson Hemant Kamble, MNS Chitrapat Sena General Secretary Rahul Tuplondhe, MNS Students’ Wing leader Sandesh Shetty, Munawwar Sheikh, public interest cell advocate Devashish Mark, Prathamesh Bandekar, and Santosh Yadav. Rajabhau Chougule, a former corporator from ward 149, had been associated with Raj Thackeray since the party’s formation and stood firmly with MNS even during difficult times. Hemant Kamble was also known for strongly presenting the party’s views in the media, making their departure politically significant.

The ongoing alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and MNS has also triggered dissatisfaction among grassroots leaders and aspirants from both parties. With municipal elections delayed for nearly eight years, many leaders had prepared to contest independently. Santosh Dhuri, who was keen on contesting from ward 194, grew unhappy after the seat was allotted to Uddhav Sena’s Nishikant Shinde. Following meetings facilitated by minister Nitesh Rane, Dhuri met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and formally joined the BJP in the presence of Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam, further intensifying the crisis for MNS.