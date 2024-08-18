Mount Mary Festival 2024: BMC Invites Applications for 430 Stalls for Bandra Fair

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited 430 applications for stalls at the upcoming Mount Mary Festival in Mumbai's Bandra area. According to the notice, applications from August 19 for the 430 pitches that it will be renting along Kane Road, Rebello Road, and St John the Baptist Road in Bandra West for the Bandra fair.

This year, the Mount Mary Festival will take place between September 8 and 15, 2024. Every year, the local body auctions the first 20 stalls, which it rents on Mount Mary Road and part of Kane Road. According to the BMC licence department, 80 pitches on Mount Mary Road and part of Kane Road will be available for selling candles and religious offerings, whereas 150 pitches on Rebello Road and St. John Baptista Road will be available for selling goods other than those of religious significance, i.e., toys, garments, etc.

150 Bandra fair stall owners protested a significant rent hike proposed by the basilica authorities. The rent at Mount Mary Basilica was increased by 400%, later reduced to 53%. However this rent prices are remained unaffordable for many sellers. Despite improved infrastructure, stall owners pushed for further reductions, urging a boycott until demands are met for more reasonable rates.

