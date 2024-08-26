Mukesh Death Anniversary: BMC Gears Up Ahead Of Legendary Singer's Commemoration

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Mukeshchandra Mathur, widely known as Mukesh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s D Ward has recently completed the beautification of Mukesh Chowk, located on Lakshmibai Jagmohandas Road in the Nepean Sea area. This effort marks a significant tribute to Mukesh’s enduring legacy in music.

To commemorate the 48th death anniversary of Mukesh, which falls on August 27, 2024, a special inauguration event for the beautified Chowk is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 PM. The event will be graced by MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is also the State Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, and the District Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs.

Mukesh’s son, the celebrated singer Nitin Mukesh, along with his grandson and prominent actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, family members, and several dignitaries, will be in attendance to honor the memory and contributions of Mukesh.

The beautification project, initially proposed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, was carried out under the guidance of Dr. (Mrs.) Sangeeta Hasanale, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1). The project features a striking 25-foot long and 12-foot high illuminated signboard, funded with contributions from Mukesh’s family. The signboard artistically showcases Mukesh’s name and includes the famous song line ‘Jag Mein Rahe Jayenge Pyare Tere Bol..’, celebrating the lasting impact of Mukesh’s voice and his music.

This initiative will enhance the local landscape as well as serve as a lasting tribute to a musician whose melodies continue to resonate with fans in the world.