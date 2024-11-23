Mumbadevi Election Result 2024: Congress Candidate Amin Patel Leading, Eknath Shinde-led Shaina NC Trails

Congress seating MLA and MVA candidate Amin Patel is leading with over 12,000 votes against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction candidate Shaina NC from Mumbadevi Assembly constituency in South Mumbai. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 48%.

Key candidates contesting the Mumbadevi constituency are Shaina Manish Chudasama Munot from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Amin Amirali Patel from the Congress party, and other independent candidates.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Amit Patel defeated Pandurang Sakpal of the Shiv Sena by 23,655 votes. The Mumbadevi Assembly constituency is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP touched magic numbers as it emerged as the leading party, leading in 16 of Mumbai's 36 seats, matching its performance from 2019. The Congress appears to have suffered a decline, holding leads in only three seats: Dharavi, Malad West, and Chandivali.