Mumbai: 13,000 New Tetrapods Installed on Marine Drive as Part of Coastal Road Project

Tetrapods were removed from the Marine Drive beach to facilitate work on the ambitious coastal road project. Now, with the completion of the work in the area, the entire coastline is being redeveloped. As part of this, 13,000 new tetrapods are being installed along a 1.4-km stretch from Somani Chowk to Bal Bhavan, with 82% of the 1.2 km section already completed. Authorities have assured that the new tetrapods are expected to last for 100 years.

The second tunnel under the Coastal Road project was inaugurated on June 10. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has said the need to provide quality facilities for tourists visiting the area, while also ensuring safety measures are in place. As part of the project, the BMC has directed the installation of new tetrapods from the Princess Street flyover to Priyadarshini Park, replacing the dilapidated tetrapods along the Marine Drive beach. The tetrapods at Marine Drive were originally installed between 1960 and 1965, with some replacements made between 1998 and 2002. These old tetrapods are now being replaced due to their age and deterioration.

New Tetrapods for Coastal Road Project

A sea safety wall along the footpath of the coastal road has been built using beams and columns. Due to the presence of this safety wall and to ensure the security of visitors, the old tetrapods cannot be re-installed. Instead, new tetrapods, made of high-grid concrete and weighing around two to two and a half tons, will be used. These new tetrapods are designed to last for 100 years and are being manufactured in a factory near Breach Candy Hospital before being transported to Marine Drive. The civic body has entrusted the entire project to L&T, which is also handling the work on the coastal road.

Purpose and Durability of Tetrapods

Cement tetrapods are used along the coast to prevent beach erosion. Civic officials explain that the tetrapods are placed in an interlocking pattern, which increases the likelihood of breakage when they are moved. Over the years, many of these tetrapods have suffered extensive damage. While some have simply become outdated, others have been severely damaged due to natural disasters, prompting the need for replacements.

