Mumbai: 17 BMC Wards to Face 15% Water Cut on December 8 and 9; Check Affected Areas

At least 17 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be affected as the Mumbai civic body announced a 15% water cut on December 8 (Monday) and December 9 (Tuesday). The supply cut was originally scheduled for December 3 and 4, but due to Mahaparinirvan Din, the day which observes the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, was cancelled by the civic body to avoid water shortage in the city as lakhs of followers were expected to city during this day.

The civic body is to replace the water pipeline supplying the Bhandup Water Purification Plant, which led to water 15% water shortage in several areas of Mumbai. The water cut will be imposed from 10 am on December 8 to 10 am to 10 am on December 9.

The 2,750 mm diameter Tansa water pipeline, which carries water from the Tansa Dam to the Bhandup treatment plant, needs to be replaced and work is required for at least 24 hours as the old pipeline at the said water treatment plant will be removed and a new one will be installed. During this repair work, the water supply will be disrupted.

17 BMC Wards include A, C, D, G South, G North. Wards in western suburbs are H East, H West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R North, R Central and the wards in eastern suburbs N, L, S.