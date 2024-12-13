Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking and Harassing Women in Colaba

Mumbai's Colaba Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stalking women, harassing them, and locking their doors from outside before fleeing the scene. The accused, identified as Nuren Mohammad Khalid, is a temporary resident of Govandi in Mumbai and originally hails from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. He works as a tailor and reportedly moved to Mumbai just four months ago.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 11, 2024, around 3:30 PM. The accused targeted a 58-year-old woman who was temporarily staying with a friend in Colaba. Khalid allegedly followed her to the premises where she was staying and attempted to engage in obscene behavior. Although the woman managed to shut the door in time, Khalid locked it from outside before fleeing.

Initially, the victim was hesitant to lodge a complaint. However, the son of her friend persuaded her to come forward, leading to the filing of a formal complaint. Based on the complaint, Colaba Police registered a case under sections 74, 78(2), 79, and 296(A) of the BNS Act, related to molestation and outraging a woman’s dignity.

The police acted swiftly, analyzing CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused. During interrogation, Khalid confessed to the crime. Authorities suspect that he may have harassed other women in a similar manner. Further investigation is underway to gather more information about his previous offenses.

Colaba Police are currently conducting a detailed inquiry to ensure justice for the victim and to determine the full extent of the accused's actions.