Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Student Drugged and Sexually Assaulted in Andheri; One Arrested, Two On Run

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Andheri area, where a 22-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped. The Andheri Police have arrested a woman accused in the case, while her two male accomplices are currently absconding.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, the incident occurred while she was working at the office of the accused woman. As some repair work was underway in the office that day, the woman took the student to her residence. The FIR states that the accused woman offered the victim a cold drink, which was laced with an intoxicating substance. Shortly after consuming it, the student lost consciousness.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused woman reportedly called her two male associates to her home. The police said that one of the unidentified men raped the unconscious student, while the other recorded obscene photos and videos of the incident. When the survivor regained consciousness, she was shocked to find the two unknown men beside her.

The accused woman then allegedly showed the victim the explicit photos and videos, causing her extreme fear and distress. Terrified, the student managed to flee from the place and approached the Andheri Police Station to file a complaint.

Based on the survivor’s statement, the police registered a case against the woman and her two associates under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to rape, criminal intimidation, and other offences.

The woman accused has been taken into custody, while multiple police teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest the two absconding male suspects. Officials have assured that the remaining accused will be nabbed soon.