Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Rider Dies After Being Hit by BEST Bus During Overtaking Attempt

In a tragic incident in Gorai, Borivali, a 25-year-old two-wheeler rider lost his life after being hit by a BEST bus that was attempting to overtake. The Borivali police have filed a case against the bus driver and issued a notice to him, according to authorities.

The accident occurred on Tuesday near the All India Radio road in the Gorai area. The accused, identified as BEST bus driver Sandesh Shrikant Sutar (32), tried to overtake a two-wheeler from behind but ended up colliding with the vehicle. The victim, Vaibhav Vijay Kamble (25), fell to the ground after the collision and sustained severe injuries to his head, forehead, arms, and legs.

Kamble was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in an injured condition, where doctors declared that he had succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The police immediately identified the victim and informed his father, Vijay Kamble, about the accident. The family was called to the hospital, where they were informed of Vaibhav’s demise.

Based on a complaint filed by Vijay Kamble, the Borivali police have registered a case under Sections 106(A) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for causing death due to negligence against the bus driver. The driver has been served a notice as part of the investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns about rash driving and negligence on city roads, especially involving public transport vehicles.