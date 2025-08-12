Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle on Eastern Express Highway

A 42-year-old man from Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East), died in a road accident near the Kannamwar bus stop on the Eastern Express Highway on August 10, 2025, around 7:30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Ankush Eknath Bharpoor, who was employed as a garbage truck worker with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to police, Ankush Bharpoor had alighted from a bus coming from Kurla and was crossing the road when an unidentified speeding vehicle heading towards Thane from Mumbai hit him with great force. The impact threw him two to three feet away, leaving him unconscious on the spot.

Bystanders rushed him to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after primary treatment. He was admitted to the emergency ward at around 9:00 pm. X-ray reports confirmed a fracture in his left knee, along with head and abdominal injuries.

When doctors were preparing to take him for a CT scan of the head and abdomen, his condition deteriorated, and he was shifted to Ward No. 40 instead. Despite medical efforts, Ankush Bharpoor succumbed to his injuries at around 3:00 am on August 11, 2025.

His 20-year-old son, Kumar Vinod Bharpoor, lodged a complaint at Vikhroli Police Station, alleging that a reckless and speeding unidentified driver caused his father’s death. Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against the unknown vehicle driver.