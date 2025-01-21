Mumbai: 42 Year-old Man Murdered in Kanjurmarg; Body Found Near Metro Car Shed

A shocking case of murder has come to light after the body of a 42-year-old man was discovered near the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed. The deceased, identified as Rajesh Manbirsingh Sarwan, suffered fatal head injuries inflicted by a blunt object. Police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation to track down the culprit.

Rajesh Sarwan, a resident of Valmiki Housing Society on Chakala Road, was found dead on Sunday in the Metro car shed area. Following a tip-off, the Kanjurmarg Police reached the location and sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital. Initially registered as an accidental death, the case was reclassified as murder after the post-mortem revealed severe head trauma as the cause of death.

According to police, a control room call was received on Sunday afternoon, reporting an injured man lying near the Metro car shed. Officers rushed to the spot and found Sarwan unconscious. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, but doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police have filed an official complaint and are actively searching for the accused. Investigations are underway to uncover the motive and details behind the gruesome incident.