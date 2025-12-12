Mumbai: 5 Arrested for Running Illegal Call Centre in Malad Selling Banned Medicines to Foreigners

Five people were arrested by police for running an illegal call centre in Mumbai's Malad area. The call centre was allegedly involved in selling banned medicines to foreign customers. Bangur Nagar police arrested five individuals for running the call centre, which reportedly duped international clients by posing as representatives of overseas online pharmacies, according to the news agency IANS.

The accused, Ayub Shaikh (30), Faizan Bhaleem (27), Farukh Shaikh (29), Moin Ahmed Shaikh (32), and Zeeshan Nasir Ansari (22), had set up the fake call centre at Chincholi Bunder in Malad. They reportedly contacted customers in countries such as US, claiming to represent international companies, and took money under the pretext of delivering medicines that cannot be legally sold or exported through such channels.

All five accused have been arrested and remanded to police custody until 15 December. A case has been registered under sections 318(4), 319(2), 3(5) of the BNS, along with sections 66(A), 66(D), 75 of the IT Act, 2000, and section 20 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, police.