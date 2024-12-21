Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Water Tank in Ghatkopar; Society Officials Booked for Negligence

In a tragic incident on Friday evening, an 8-year-old boy drowned in an open water tank while playing in the premises of a residential building in Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Colony. The child’s death has been attributed to alleged negligence on the part of the society's management. Following a complaint by the boy's father, the Pantnagar police have registered a case against five office-bearers of the housing society late on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Sachin Verma (8), was a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in the Ramabai Colony area.

According to the police, Sachin was playing in the premises of Shantinagar Society around 6 PM when he accidentally fell into an old, uncovered water tank. His friends immediately alerted nearby residents, who rushed to rescue him. He was pulled out and taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

It was revealed that the water tank had been left uncovered for several days, raising serious questions about the society's safety measures. Sachin's father alleged that the society’s negligence led to his son’s death and lodged a formal complaint with the Pantnagar Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the society’s president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

This tragic incident has highlighted the importance of proper safety measures in residential complexes and the accountability of housing society officials.