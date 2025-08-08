Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Man Duped of ₹8.7 Crore in Online Romance Scam

An 80-year-old man from Mumbai lost his entire life savings of nearly ₹8.7 crore after being lured into an elaborate online romance scam that spanned 21 months and involved 734 money transfers. The fraudsters, posing as multiple women, exploited his emotions through fabricated stories of love, sympathy, and desperate financial needs.

The elderly victim, who lives in Mumbai with his son and daughter-in-law, first came into contact with the scam in April 2023 after sending a Facebook friend request to a woman named Sharvi. Initially, she did not accept it, but a few days later she sent him a request, which he accepted. They began chatting online, later exchanging WhatsApp numbers. Sharvi told him she was separated from her husband and lived with her children. Gradually, she started asking for money, citing her children’s medical expenses. Believing her, the man began sending funds.

While still in touch with Sharvi, another woman named Kavita contacted him on WhatsApp, claiming Sharvi had shared his number. Kavita sent him obscene messages to build intimacy before making the same plea—money for her children’s treatment. The man once again agreed and transferred funds.

By December 2023, a third woman, Dinaz, entered the picture, introducing herself as Sharvi’s sister and claiming Sharvi had passed away. She told him that before her death, Sharvi had wanted him to settle her hospital bills. To make the story convincing, she even sent WhatsApp chat screenshots. When he asked for his money back, Dinaz allegedly threatened to take her own life.

Later, a fourth woman named Jasmine approached him, introducing herself as Dinaz’s friend and seeking help. The man continued sending money, even borrowing ₹2 lakh from his daughter-in-law when his savings ran out. Between April 2023 and January 2025, he transferred money 734 times, amounting to ₹8.7 crore. The scam came to light only when he asked his son for ₹5 lakh, prompting his son to question the repeated transfers. Shocked by the revelation, the son realised his father had been systematically duped.

The emotional blow was so severe that the victim had to be hospitalised. Medical examination revealed he was suffering from dementia, affecting his memory and reasoning abilities. On 22 July 2025, he lodged a complaint on the national cyber helpline ‘1930’, and on 6 August, the police registered an FIR.

Cyber police have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether all four women were part of the same gang or if separate individuals orchestrated the fraud at different stages.