Mumbai: 9-Year-Old Girl Killed, Three Others Injured After RCC Water Tank Bursts in Nagpada

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Siddharth Nagar in Nagpada, where a temporary water tank at a construction site burst, leading to the death of a 9-year-old girl and injuries to three others. The injured were treated at a nearby hospital and discharged. Nagpada Police have registered a case of accidental death, according to Senior Inspector Ajay Kamble.

As per police reports, the incident took place in Kamathipura's First Lane within the jurisdiction of Nagpada Police Station. A private developer is redeveloping a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building at Siddharth Nagar. A cement water tank had been temporarily constructed on the site for workers' use.

On Wednesday morning, a few laborers' children were playing near the tank, while a female laborer was washing clothes nearby. The water tank, filled to capacity, burst under pressure, causing cement debris to fly, injuring the nearby children and the laborer. Workers on-site immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where 9-year-old Khushi Khatun was declared dead.

The injured include Ghulam Rasool (32), Miraj Khatun (9), and Nazarana Bibi (32). Police confirmed that the deceased girl was the daughter of a construction worker. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.