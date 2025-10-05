Mumbai Accident: Boy Injured in Mira Road After Being Hit by Car, CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

A disturbing incident in Geetanagar Phase-4, Mira Road, left the local community and social media users alarmed on Sunday afternoon when a young boy named Jishan was reportedly hit by a white Maruti Suzuki Swift (MH 46 N 2688). CCTV footage of the accident, which took place around 1:30 PM, quickly circulated online, prompting urgent calls for action from authorities. The visuals showed the child suffering a serious head injury. Witnesses confirmed that emergency responders arrived promptly, and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Police are reviewing the footage to identify the driver and determine the circumstances of the collision.

The incident sparked strong reactions on social media. One user commented, “One thing I fail to understand, don’t people who drive look in front…!!!! Means seriously…” Another questioned parental supervision, writing, “Sad 😔 Maata Pita kaha hai ⁉️ Baccha toh theek hai 😢 Gaadi wale ki galti nahi.” The discussion quickly drew varied opinions, with some defending the driver and suggesting that the accident might not have been entirely the driver’s fault. Many users highlighted concerns about traffic awareness and called for stricter adherence to road safety norms.

Local residents have voiced growing worries over road safety in the Mira Road area, urging stricter traffic enforcement and awareness campaigns to prevent similar accidents in the future. Community leaders emphasized the need for increased vigilance, particularly near schools and residential zones, and requested authorities to implement enhanced pedestrian safety measures. As the investigation progresses, officials are stressing the importance of responsible driving and vigilant guardianship. The case underscores the critical need for both drivers and parents to remain alert to protect children in busy neighborhoods, ensuring tragedies like this can be avoided.