Mumbai: Accused in Girgaon Daylight Robbery Arrested in MP, Rs 4.88 Lakh Cash Recovered

Mumbai Police have arrested one of the accused involved in the daylight robbery of an angadiya in Girgaon. The accused, identified as Ibrahim Abdul Rahim Shaikh (40), a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, was traced to Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. Police have also recovered ₹4.88 lakh in cash, which Shaikh had hidden at a friend’s residence in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Friday night around 8 pm, just 100 metres from VP Road Police Station in Girgaon, South Mumbai. A Angadia employee carrying cash was intercepted by a gang of 5 to 6 robbers. The gang allegedly rendered the employee unconscious, tied his hands and legs, and escaped with nearly ₹50 lakh in cash. Following the incident, a case was registered at VP Road Police Station, while parallel investigations were also carried out by Crime Branch Unit 2.

Based on CCTV footage and technical inputs, the Crime Branch tracked down Shaikh to Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the robbery and admitted to hiding his share of the loot with a friend. Acting on this information, police seized the cash and brought him back to Mumbai under arrest.

Officials said that names of other accomplices have also surfaced during the probe, and efforts are underway to nab the remaining gang members soon.