Mumbai Air Pollution: City Wakes Up to Smog and Deteriorating Air Quality (Watch Video)

Mumbai woke up to a hazy morning as smog blanketed parts of the city. Residents reported reduced visibility and a lingering heaviness in the air. The overall air quality index indicated a significant deterioration, raising health concerns.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, as the overall air quality deteriorates.



Visuals from Bandra Reclamation this morning. pic.twitter.com/DpLUYz8NrA — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed mist canon machines and 100 tankers across 24 divisions to wash roads and curb dust pollution from construction and development projects. Regular water spraying with fog mist canons is being conducted in areas with construction, demolition, and digging activities to combat air pollution.

Also Read| Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Deploys 100 Tankers and Mist Canon Machines for Dust Control.

Mumbai's rising pollution levels are severely impacting the health of traffic police, with many officers suffering from conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma. Among the 3,000 traffic cops, those stationed on roads face an increased risk of respiratory disorders due to prolonged exposure to polluted air. To address the issue, the traffic police have intensified their crackdown on drivers contributing to air and noise pollution.

