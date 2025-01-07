Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Directs Administration to Submit Pollution Control Measures to Coastal Authorities

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has directed the administration to provide details to coastal authorities regarding the pollution control measures implemented by the civic body. Despite strict actions taken to curb pollution, the MPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the coastal road project. A hearing was held on Monday, where civic officials and contractors were summoned to address the matter.

In response to the growing pollution levels in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the MPCB have implemented stringent measures. However, during an inspection, the MPCB found that pollution control norms were not being adhered to at the site of the coastal road project, an ambitious initiative by the civic body. Consequently, the MPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the project under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

In response to the notice, a civic official stated, "All norms are being followed at the coastal road project site, but we are now monitoring it more closely and have instructed the contractors to adhere to the required procedures." He further added, "We will submit the full details of the measures we are implementing to the board."

