Mumbai Airport Fire: Flammable Substance Ignited at CSMIA, Four Arrested for Carrying It on Plane

Four people were arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T2) on Friday for allegedly carrying flammable substances on a plane. The material, identified as hydrogen spirit, suddenly caught fire but was quickly brought under control, Zone 8 DCP Dixit Gedam confirmed the incident.

During questioning, the accused admitted to carrying the flammable substance on a flight from Mumbai to Addis Ababa, scheduled to depart around 10:30 AM from Terminal 2. The fire caused by the material was controlled, but it could have led to a major accident.

A complaint was registered, and the accused—Sameer Biswas, Bishvubhai alias Vishwanath Sengupta, Nandan Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Suresh Singh—were arrested at the Sahar Police Station. An FIR has been filed against them under sections 125 and 327 of the BNS Act, among other provisions. The police are continuing to investigate the matter.